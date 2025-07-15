Def Leppard Drops New Tour Video, Featuring Band Practice and Live Show Highlights

Contests
Dan Teodorescu
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

British band Def Leppard released part three of their Behind The Tour series, showing off practice sessions and stage magic from their North American summer run.

"The guys work on some harmonies, we hit the Rock Brigade Rally, Joe plays a tribute to Mick Ralphs, Phil shows off his new Tele and more!" said the band, as reported by antiMusic.

Fresh clips showcase three June performances: a packed show at Milwaukee's Summerfest, plus stops in Thackerville and Rogers. The band started their 2025 run in Puerto Rico.

Twenty more dates stretch ahead until October 11 across North America, including shows in Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. A special one-off show at Radio 2 In The Park in the UK breaks up the schedule on September 7.

Each night brings a different spark to the stage. They're also joined by Poison frontman Brett Michaels and bands The Struts and Extreme.

August brings eight U.S. shows, wrapping in Virginia Beach. Venues switch between fairgrounds and gaming halls, with stops at Thunder Valley and the Seminole Hard Rock. The tour's final show will be at Gary's Hard Rock Casino. 

This last blast marks the end of a wild three-month sprint across two nations. You can find more details on Def Leppard's summer US tour on their official website.

Def LeppardJoe Elliott
Dan TeodorescuWriter
