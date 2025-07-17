Genesis to Put Out 50th Anniversary Box Set of ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ With Hidden Gems

Contests
A massive 50th anniversary edition of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway will hit stores on September 26. The release from Genesis includes fresh mixes, unreleased demos, and a complete…

Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Tony Banks of Genesis perform on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
A massive 50th anniversary edition of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway will hit stores on September 26. The release from Genesis includes fresh mixes, unreleased demos, and a complete concert recording from January 24, 1975, at The Shrine Auditorium in one box. 

Sound experts at Abbey Road Studios worked their magic on the 1974 tapes. Peter Gabriel, one of the band's founding members, said, "It was an interesting experience to be back again inside the world we built 50 years ago for The Lamb," according to Louder Sound.

The set includes rare encore tracks "Watcher of the Skies" and "The Musical Box." Three raw demos from Headley Grange add fresh depth to the release as well.

A thick, 60-page book tells the tale through interviews and photos from Banks, Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, and Mike Rutherford. This marks the first time since its release that all five musicians shared their views.

Plans changed after the first word came out in November 2024. The date moved twice, from March to June, then landed on September. "Great to have a chance to work with my old friend on something from our youth," Tony Banks added.

The music comes with a five-LP set, Blu-ray audio, a four-CD pack, or digital files with Dolby Atmos sound. All options include a remastered original mix. Each box holds a copy of the 1975 tour book, an old-style ticket, and a show poster. 

The 1974 album tells of Rael, a young man from Puerto Rico who explores urban life, spirituality, and social dynamics in New York City. It reached No. 10 in the UK and No. 41 in the United States. Gabriel left the band after this record, making it his final studio work with Genesis.

