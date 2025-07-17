Robert Plant Announces First New Solo Album in 8 Years

Robert Plant has announced a new solo album with his new backing band, Saving Grace, whose name also serves as the title of the new album. It's his first new solo album since 2017's Carry Fire and his first new album release since 2021's Raise The Roof with Alison Krauss.



The new album and band find Plant sharing vocals with singer Suzi Dian. Plant told Rolling Stone that he's enjoyed "working around another singer, adapting to someone else’s vocal style." Besides the aforementioned Krauss, he notably did this with Patty Griffin.



"I just really enjoyed her plaintive style and the freshness of her and the enthusiasm of her approach to the songs I presented," Plant said of Dian. " ... It just worked. It feels like it’s another one of those combinations that feels really natural."



Plant, Dian, and the rest of Saving Grace can be heard on their cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," which is the lead single off of Saving Grace. The album is due out on September 26 and is available for pre-order at Nonesuch.com.