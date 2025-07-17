Robert Plant Announces First New Solo Album in 8 Years
Robert Plant has announced a new solo album with his new backing band, Saving Grace, whose name also serves as the title of the new album. It’s his first new…
Robert Plant has announced a new solo album with his new backing band, Saving Grace, whose name also serves as the title of the new album. It's his first new solo album since 2017's Carry Fire and his first new album release since 2021's Raise The Roof with Alison Krauss.
The new album and band find Plant sharing vocals with singer Suzi Dian. Plant told Rolling Stone that he's enjoyed "working around another singer, adapting to someone else’s vocal style." Besides the aforementioned Krauss, he notably did this with Patty Griffin.
"I just really enjoyed her plaintive style and the freshness of her and the enthusiasm of her approach to the songs I presented," Plant said of Dian. " ... It just worked. It feels like it’s another one of those combinations that feels really natural."
Plant, Dian, and the rest of Saving Grace can be heard on their cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," which is the lead single off of Saving Grace. The album is due out on September 26 and is available for pre-order at Nonesuch.com.
Robert Plant Previously Struggled to Write Music
Interestingly, Plant said back in February 2024 that he was struggling to write new music.
At that time, he told Rolling Stone that he played around with a Tascam digital recorder whenever he attempted to write a song. However, he noted, " ... I can't find words. This is a very difficult time to try and wax lyrical out there."
Clearly, Plant overcame the writer's block he was experiencing in 2024. While he occasionally struggles with writing music, Plant said he has no interest in bidding farewell to touring and performing. He noted he values the "camaraderie" of the road and that he "can't just sit back."
That is definitely still the case, with Plant and Saving Grace hitting the road in North America this fall. A full list of their tour dates is below.
Robert Plant & Saving Grace - 2025 North American Tour Dates
October 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling
November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville
November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic
November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music
November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox
November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway