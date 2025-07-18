Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win an Advance Screening of The Naked Gun

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an Advance Screening of The Naked Gun On Monday, July 28th, at 7:00 PM at the AMC Neshaminy 24 (660 Neshaminy…

Eric Simon
Advance Screening of The Naked Gun
In partnership with
Allied Global Marketing

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an Advance Screening of The Naked Gun

On Monday, July 28th, at 7:00 PM at the AMC Neshaminy 24 (660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020).

Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun

The film is set to hit the big screen on August 1st.

movie
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Matt Cord Weekly Prize
ContestsMatt Cord’s Giveaways Week of 7/14Eric Simon
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie!
ContestsWin a pair of tickets to see Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie!Eric Simon
FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS
ContestsWin a 4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPSEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect