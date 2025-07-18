Enter to win an Advance Screening of The Naked Gun
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an Advance Screening of The Naked Gun
On Monday, July 28th, at 7:00 PM at the AMC Neshaminy 24 (660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020).
Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun
The film is set to hit the big screen on August 1st.
