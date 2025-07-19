13 Rock Stars with College Degrees

Plenty of rock stars have honorary college degrees. (In fact, we've written about many rockers who have delivered commencement speeches while receiving honorary degrees. And these degrees came from rather prestigious universities!)



Of course, this leads us to a crucial question: How many musicians actually earned their college degrees? More than you think and in some surprising fields!

One of those rock stars is Queen guitarist Brian May, who celebrates a birthday today (July 19) and is among the few doctorate recipients in the gallery. Scroll through to discover other rock stars with college degrees!

Queen

Keystone/Getty Images Each member of Queen has their own college degree. Brian May earned his PhD in astrophysics in 2007. Freddie Mercury had a degree in graphic art and design. John Deacon has a degree in Electronics, and Roger Taylor has a bachelor's degree in biology.

Dexter Holland

Corey Perrine/Getty Images The Offspring frontman earned a Ph.D in molecular biology from the University of Southern California in 2017. His thesis was titled 'Discovery of Mature MicroRNA Sequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity.'

Rivers Cuomo

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cuomo took a little over two decades between the various album and tour cycles with Weezer to earn his English degree from Harvard, but he finally did it in 2006.

Tom Morello

Rich Fury/Getty Images Tom Morello graduated from Harvard University in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in social studies.

Greg Graffin

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The Bad Religion frontman has an impressive academic record. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCLA. From there, he earned a PhD in science from Cornell University. Graffin has even returned to UCLA and Cornell to teach select science courses.

James Williamson

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Williamson carved out an incredible post-Stooges career. He received a degree in electrical engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in 1982 and would go on to become a VP at Sony and help develop the technology behind the Blu-ray Disc.

Jim Morrison

Central Press/Getty Images Before helping form The Doors, Jim Morrison would graduate from UCLA in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree from the university's film school.

Jeff Schroeder

Ian Gavan/Getty Images The former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist has a bachelor's and Master's degree and is currently working on his Ph.D in Comparative Literature at UCLA.

Lou Reed and Sterling Morrison