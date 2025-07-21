Contests
Enter to win a pair of tickets to MGK's Brew Blast 2025!

Eric Simon

Listen to Kristen to week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to

MGK's Brew Blast 2025!

The MGK Brew Blast is back and it will be on Saturday, September 6th aboard the Battleship New Jersey.

Join the MGK airstaff to sample over 50 craft brews, and enjoy the awesome riverfront views…

Plus – the MGK House Band- Bambu Weasels performing live on the tented deck of America’s most decorated battleship.

All tickets include a FREE TOUR of the Battleship New Jersey.

Tickets are on sale now on the EVENTS tab at wmgk.com, and to also check out the list of participating breweries.

Brought to you by Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia.

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
