Enter to win a pair of tickets to YES: The Fragile Tour

Eric Simon
YES at the Hard Rock Casino AC

Listen to Tony Harris the week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

YES: The Fraglie Tour

On Saturday, October 4th

At Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com

Yes
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
