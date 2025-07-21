Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes Week of 7/21

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a 4 pack of tickets to Hershey Park Connect 3 – a pair of tickets…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a 4 pack of tickets to Hershey Park

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to see Broadway's hilarious hit musical BEETLEJUICE

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to MGK's Brew Blast 2025!

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
