Contests
LISTEN LIVE

MGK’s Classic Rock Christmas In July Weekend – Enter To Win Big Gig Tickets!

Listen to Matt Cord on Saturday, 7/26, and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win A Pair of MGK’s Big Gig tickets Starring The Doobie Brothers and The…

Eric Simon
In partnership with
Live Nation

Listen to Matt Cord on Saturday, 7/26, and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win

A Pair of MGK’s Big Gig tickets

Starring The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band

August 13th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

You can also listen to Paul Kelly and Cyndy Drue all weekend for a chance to win also

Big GigDoobie Brothers
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
The Back to School Bash
ContestsThe Back to School BashElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect