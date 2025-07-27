Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 7/28

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a $50 Gift Card to Primo Hoagies Connect 3 – a pair of tickets to…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a $50 Gift Card to Primo Hoagies

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to see Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes tour

D-Student Trivia - a Bryan Adams prize pack! In Honor of Bryan Adams dropping his new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
