Close Enemies Pushes Back California Tour to 2026, New Single Coming in August

Close Enemies, featuring bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, shifted their fall California run to January 2026 due to timing conflicts. The band will release fresh music on August 8. "More Than I Could Ever Need" will drop through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group, and it will be available across major streaming platforms.

"!! Close Enemies 2025 !! If we're not coming to a city near you, we will be soon as we are still adding dates to calendar. We also have limited Meet & Greets available," wrote the band on Instagram. The tour is called An Evening with Close Enemies — Live in Concert.

Starting on January 2, they'll storm through California. The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano opens the run. Then, they'll rock at West Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go and Fresno's Tower Theatre. Shows will follow at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, and The Nile Theater in Bakersfield.

Onstage, Tony Brock, known for The Babys and Rod Stewart's crew, pounds drums. Peter Stroud and Trace Foster rip guitars as Chasen Hampton leads vocals. Their sets mix new songs with classics from Aerosmith and The Babys, and they say the schedule switch will help make production and creative planning easier and of better quality.

Other dates stay firm. The band will join Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 28. They'll share the stage with Winger on August 29 in St. Charles, Illinois. Then, they'll hit the Sonnentag Event Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 30. Fall brings shows across New York and Massachusetts. After the California stretch wraps up on January 11, 2026, they'll blast through Florida, playing a show in Largo on January 23 and Fort Lauderdale on January 24.