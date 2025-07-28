Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Close Enemies Pushes Back California Tour to 2026, New Single Coming in August

Close Enemies, featuring bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, shifted their fall California run to January 2026 due to timing conflicts. The band will release fresh music on August 8. “More…

Laura Adkins
Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith performs onstage during Day 6 of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 5, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Close Enemies, featuring bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, shifted their fall California run to January 2026 due to timing conflicts. The band will release fresh music on August 8. "More Than I Could Ever Need" will drop through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group, and it will be available across major streaming platforms.

"!! Close Enemies 2025 !! If we're not coming to a city near you, we will be soon as we are still adding dates to calendar. We also have limited Meet & Greets available," wrote the band on Instagram. The tour is called An Evening with Close Enemies — Live in Concert.

Starting on January 2, they'll storm through California. The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano opens the run. Then, they'll rock at West Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go and Fresno's Tower Theatre. Shows will follow at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, and The Nile Theater in Bakersfield.

Onstage, Tony Brock, known for The Babys and Rod Stewart's crew, pounds drums. Peter Stroud and Trace Foster rip guitars as Chasen Hampton leads vocals. Their sets mix new songs with classics from Aerosmith and The Babys, and they say the schedule switch will help make production and creative planning easier and of better quality.

Other dates stay firm. The band will join Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 28. They'll share the stage with Winger on August 29 in St. Charles, Illinois. Then, they'll hit the Sonnentag Event Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 30. Fall brings shows across New York and Massachusetts. After the California stretch wraps up on January 11, 2026, they'll blast through Florida, playing a show in Largo on January 23 and Fort Lauderdale on January 24.

You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.

Close EnemiesTom Hamilton
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the Sunset Strip Music Festival at Sunset Boulevard on September 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOzzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Streams Spike Following Death of The Prince of DarknessErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicStevie Nicks Adds 8 More Shows to 2025 Tour Following Billy Joel’s CancellationsLaura Adkins
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicRediscovered 1987 Ozzy Osbourne Interview Reveals Personal Details Behind Randy Rhoads Tribute AlbumDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect