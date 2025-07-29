Google Has a Fun Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne When You Search For Him

There have been many tributes to Ozzy Osbourne since his passing on July 22, and now, Google has jumped on board.



Upon searching "Ozzy Osbourne" on Google, the top of the search page generates scrolling text. Between two sign of the horn emojis, the scrolling text reads, "Thanks for the mayhem, Prince of Darkness." The message is then bookended by a locomotive and a caboose, a nice nod to the classic song "Crazy Train."

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Streams Spike

Fans have also been paying tribute to The Prince of Darkness by streaming his solo and Black Sabbath catalogs.



As previously reported, Spotify numbers have gone up significantly. The monthly listeners of Ozzy's catalog have gone from 12.4 million to 18.7 million. For Black Sabbath's catalog, their monthly listeners went from 19.8 million to 24.6 million.

The three most-streamed Ozzy solo songs were "Crazy Train," "No More Tears," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Those three songs had additional streams of 8 million, 7 million, and 7.2 million, respectively.