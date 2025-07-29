Contests
Metallica Set for Landmark Las Vegas Sphere Shows in Fall 2026

Various media sources report that Metallica is planning to rock the Las Vegas Sphere in fall 2026.  “Our sources say Metallica is ready to ink a deal for a Sphere…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield attend the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

"Our sources say Metallica is ready to ink a deal for a Sphere residency," Vital Vegas reports. The band would make history as the first metal act to command the $2.3 billion venue's stage.

Kirk Hammett previously spoke about the venue with clear excitement. "Oh, heck, yeah! That's a great example of how venues are changing. That's using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Since its opening in September 2023 with U2, the Sphere has drawn massive crowds. A whopping 700,000 fans packed in across 40 shows. Standing tall at 366 feet behind the Venetian Resort, its outer shell glows with a 580,000-square-foot LED screen.

Inside, music comes alive through state-of-the-art tech. A massive 160,000-square-foot screen envelops viewers in stunning 16K clarity. Special seats shake with the beat, with smart climate systems keeping fans cool. The sound system can target specific areas with different audio.

Besides U2, acts like Dead & Company, Phish, The Eagles, Kenny Chesney, and the Backstreet Boys have played there so far. It's also home to sports-related events like NHL drafts and UFC fights.

The band will be touring through Europe from May to July 2026. They'll hit 11 cities with 16 stadium shows, starting in Athens and closing in London. You can see all their tour dates on the band's official website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
