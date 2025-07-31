This Day in Rock History: July 31

The last day of July has seen many pivotal moments in rock history. Bands and artists such as the Eagles, The Beatles, and Bruce Springsteen feature in today's list.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 31 is a memorable date for many rock legends and their fans. Some of the most important hits and career milestones achieved on this day include:

A local Liverpool drummer called Richard Starkey made his live debut at The Cavern Club with the band Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group. He would later be known as Ringo Starr and achieve international fame playing for The Beatles. 1968: The Beatles, featuring the above-mentioned Ringo Starr on drums, recorded the basic instrumental tracks for "Hey Jude," one of the most well-known and universally loved songs from their catalog. A 36-piece orchestra contributed to the song the following day, and it was released as a single a few weeks later on Aug. 26.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the most famous and influential rock performances to happen on this day, both in the studio and in front of live audiences:

The Eagles held a concert in Long Beach, California, but members Glenn Frey and Don Felder constantly argued during the performance. It was the final straw in a series of events that showcased the animosity within the band, and they broke up soon after. They would reunite 14 years later and embark on the aptly named Hell Freezes Over tour. 2012: Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band played their longest ever show, which went on for an incredible 4 hours and 6 minutes. He almost beat that record four years later in Philadelphia but was a few minutes short, with the show running for 4 hours and 4 minutes.