Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Three Dog Night & Live River Band
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 8/4 for a chance to win A 4 pack of tickets to Three Dog Night & Live River Band On Friday August 15th,…
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 8/4 for a chance to win A 4 pack of tickets to
Three Dog Night & Live River Band
On Friday August 15th, at Univest Performance Center in Quakertown PA.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.