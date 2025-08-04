An Incredible Tribute To Jimmy Buffett Planned By Coral Reefer Band

“Jimmy built a fanbase that wasn’t based on hit records or selling anything in particular — although he was good at selling all kinds of things. But it was really based on a guy you knew was coming to town and was going to have at least as good a time as you. He was the happiest guy in the building most times we ever played, and that made people want to come and be connected to that. It is like a family reunion for his fans and the band to go sing these songs that brought so much joy.”