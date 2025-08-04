An Incredible Tribute To Jimmy Buffett Planned By Coral Reefer Band
Every vacationer in the world mourned the bad news during Labor Day Weekend in 2023. Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett passed away at age 76, leaving behind a legacy as one…
Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett passed away at age 76, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most energetic performers in history.
The Coral Reefer Band has begun its first national tour since Buffett passed away. Walk This Road includes a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for MGK Big Gig 2025 as the openers for the Doobie Brothers.
Long-time band member Mac McAnally shared a special nugget with Billboard.com about the band’s plan to honor Jimmy Buffett.
A Tribute From The Coral Reefer Band
Jimmy Buffett concerts became synonymous with tailgating, warm weather, and cold cocktails through decades of touring. While the Coral Reefer Band is back on the road nearly two years after Buffett’s death, a new lead singer just didn’t seem right to the surviving band members.
“There’s clearly no replacing him. We’re gonna leave his mic open in the center of the stage and his guitar on a stand. He specifically wanted the music to live on and we want the music to live on. I think it’s a great benefit to humanity for his music to live on.”
-Mac McAnally of the Coral Reefer Band
The empty portion of the stage will strike some emotion within the loyal crowd of Parrotheads that they probably haven’t felt during past concerts. The tailgating enthusiasts rocked every venue Buffett played for generations, including every single show on the Camden Waterfront.
Attending a show with a more contemporary band might bring a younger crowd to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, but it won’t bring a bigger party.
“Jimmy built a fanbase that wasn’t based on hit records or selling anything in particular — although he was good at selling all kinds of things. But it was really based on a guy you knew was coming to town and was going to have at least as good a time as you. He was the happiest guy in the building most times we ever played, and that made people want to come and be connected to that. It is like a family reunion for his fans and the band to go sing these songs that brought so much joy.”
-Mac McAnally of the Coral Reefer Band
What a way for the openers to set the stage for MGK Big Gig 2025.
The Doobie Brothers will follow as the headliners of the Walk This Road tour after the Coral Reefer Band. They’ll feature Michael McDonald as the band’s lead singer back together with Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee for the first time in 40 years.
Join the Parrotheads and all the station’s listeners and staff at MGK Big Gig while tickets are still available.