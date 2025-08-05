Narrowing down The Beatles catalog to just 50 songs and then ranking those 50 songs is both enjoyable and torture. After all, we're trying to rank The Beatles.

Much like snowflakes, it's unlikely any two rankings will shake out the same, but isn't that the beauty of lists like this? So, without further ado, here are The Beatles' top 50 songs ranked. Let the debating begin!

But First, The Latest Beatles News

In February 2024, The Fab Four continue pumping out film content, with the latest project being a unique biopic movie series.

Per TheBeatles.com, the biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member.



The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles, and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by director Sam Mendes. He will be helming the films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.



In March 2025, the cast for the Beatles biopic series was revealed at Sony's CinemaCon The cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.



As for when fans can expect the epic four-part biopic series, Sony confirmed it will open in theaters in April 2028.

50. "Getting Better" - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

UMG Upbeat yet revealing, "Getting Better" and its jaunty melody are a unique juxtaposition with its lyrics in which John Lennon admits, "I used to be cruel to my woman/I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved/Man I was mean but I'm changing my scene." It's one of many examples of lyrical and musical differences between Lennon and Paul McCartney and how magical their partnership was.

49. "With a Little Help for My Friends" - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

UMG Obviously, this is one of Ringo Starr's best Beatles moments, and how can it not be? It's a classic tune about friendship whose power only increased when it was covered by Joe Cocker in 1968.

48. "Twist and Shout" - Please Please Me (1963)

UMG Which is more memorable: John Lennon's vocal performance or the song's use in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'? One thing that is for certain is that this song is one of the greatest covers of all time.

47. "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

UMG Even though the song isn't about drugs, its dreamy melodies certainly do lend themselves to a good trip. Alas, it's just a really catchy, charming tune inspired by a child's drawing.

46. "Please Please Me" - Please Please Me (1963)

UMG "Please Please Me" was the first single the Beatles released in the United States where it would eventually peak at no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not a bad first outing on the charts or an intro to the band.

45. "Got to Get You into My Life" - Revolver (1966)

UMG Sure, McCartney rhymed "there" with "there" a lot, but "Got to Get You Into My Life" is so joyful it doesn't matter just like it doesn't matter the song is about weed and not love. And that brass section? A pure delight! Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Earth, Wind & Fire's incredible 1978 cover, which became a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit for the R&B icons.

44. "Day Tripper" - Single (1965)

UMG Not subtle but definitely cheeky, "Day Tripper" told the tale of a woman who just wasn't in it for the long haul when it comes to relationships...or it's about drugs, which very much a common theme to some of the Beatles' biggest and best songs.

43. "Paperback Writer" - Single (1966)

UMG Any writer hustling to land a job or to get published can surely relate to this one. Add in Paul McCartney's amplified bass, and the Beatles score yet another no.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

42. "P.S. I Love You" - Please Please Me (1963)

UMG As I write this entry, it's hard not to send a ton of love to this early Beatles single. P.S.: It will always be a perfect love letter.

41. "Love Me Do" - Please Please Me (1963)

UMG "Love Me Do" was The Beatles' first single in the U.K. but it received a proper single release in the U.S. in 1964. Plus, that hooky harmonica intro is "chef's kiss."

40. "Don't Let Me Down" - Single (1969)

UMG The moment John Lennon belts out "Don't Let Me Down," it's hard not to be transported to the concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters. Simple, straight to the point, it's hard not to feel this one in your heart and gut.

39. "Blackbird" - The Beatles (1968)

UMG There are multiple interpretations of "Blackbird," with the most notable one being about the civil rights movement in the United States. Whatever you feel the source of inspiration is, it goes without saying that more than anything, "Blackbird" is a song of healing, and like other poignant Beatles songs, it has brought comfort to so many for decades.

38. "I Saw Her Standing There" - Please Please Me (1963)

UMG "I Saw Her Standing There" is basically the poster-child of the 'American Bandstand' phrase, "It's got a good beat and you can dance to it." Try to listen to it's poppy goodness and not dance or at least tap your foot. If you can resist, you might be a cyborg.

37. "Across The Universe" - Let It Be (1970)

UMG John Lennon told 'Rolling Stone' in a 1970 interview, "It's one of the best lyrics I've written. In fact, it could be the best. It's good poetry, or whatever you call it, without chewin' it. See, the ones I like are the ones that stand as words, without melody. They don't have to have any melody, like a poem, you can read them." Of course, the dreamy melody doesn't hurt either.

36. "You've Got to Hide Your Love Away" - Help! (1965)

UMG HEY! You've got to admit that this Bob Dylan-influenced ballad is brilliant, especially the "Feeling two-foot small" line. The original lyric was "Feeling two-foot tall," but after a fateful flub when playing it for McCartney, Lennon changed it. Talk about a happy accident.

35. "The Long and Winding Road" - Let It Be (1970)

UMG The Phil Spector production on "The Long and Winding Road" is very grand in the best way possible. The grandeur paid off, though. "The Long and Winding Road" would be the last song from The Beatles to top the Billboard Hot 100 giving the band an even 20 no. 1's.

34. "Dear Prudence" - The Beatles (1968)

UMG "Dear Prudence" and its warm, inviting lyrics appeal to everyone. If you're looking for proof, both the Jerry Garcia Band and Siouxsie and the Banshees have covered the tune, with the latter's cover becoming the band’s most successful single in the U.K. topping out at number three.

33. "The Ballad of John and Yoko" - Single (1969)

UMG The autobiographical song about John and Yoko's wild wedding and honeymoon protest might just be the coolest song about a wedding and honeymoon ever. George Harrison and Ringo Starr are absent on the recording due to being on vacation and filming a movie, respectively, but Lennon just couldn't wait to record the song (that's Paul on the drums, by the way). When you gotta record, you gotta record.

32. "Ticket to Ride" - Help! (1965)

UMG Whether you believe the song is about a woman leaving her boyfriend or about prostitutes who tested negative for STDs, one thing we all can agree on is Ringo Starr's stellar drumming on the track.

31. "Hello, Goodbye" - Single/Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

UMG The song may not be explicitly about Lennon and McCartney, but the whole opposites/two sides of the same coin message in the lyrics certainly could open itself to that interpretation. Remember the phrase "yin and yang," because it's going to pop up later in this list.

30. "We Can Work It Out" - Single (1965)

UMG Many Beatles songs feature all sorts of life lessons, but perhaps the most underrated might be, "Life is very short, and there's no time for fussing and fighting, my friend." While the song is about two lovers, "We Can Work It Out" can easily be applied to two friends once proving the universal nature of The Beatles.

29-22. “You Never Give Me Your Money,” “Sun King,” “Mean Mr. Mustard,” “Polythene Pam,” “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window,” “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” “The End" - Abbey Road (1969)

UMG It's really hard to break up this 'Abbey Road' medley into individual pieces when they were meant to be together. The closest this eight-song delight gets to being broken up is on the radio when "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End" are played together. Frankly, if the only contribution to society this medley yielded was that classic moment on 'Saturday Night Live' between Paul McCartney and Chris Farley, it would be legendary enough.

21. "She Loves You" - Single (1963)

UMG Is this the Beatles' second no. 1 song in the U.S? Yeah. Was it one of the big steps that birthed "Beatlemania"? Yeah. Does it have one of the greatest hooks in music history? Um...YEAH, YEAH, YEAH!

20. "Eight Days A Week" - Beatles for Sale (1964)

UMG "Eight days a week is not enough to show I care." Can you say, "Swoon!"? Love is beyond complex and strange, but some of those early Beatles songs make it sound so simple and delightful.

19. "Help!" - Help! (1965)

UMG If you went through the madness that was Beatlemania, you'd probably freak out, too, just like John Lennon. Of course, Lennon sure had a way to turn his anxiety into a catchy No. 1 hit song.

18. "Something" - Abbey Road (1969)

UMG "Something" remains one of the most beloved, best ballads of all time. It has been covered by a number of artists over the years, including Smokey Robinson, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, and Ike & Tina Turner.

17. "Penny Lane" - Single/Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

UMG Paul McCartney's ode to suburban life, "Penny Lane" might be the prettiest song about living in the 'burbs ever. Very strange, indeed.

16. "Eleanor Rigby" - Revolver (1966)

UMG A tribute to the loneliness of life, "Eleanor Rigby" becomes even more haunting thanks to the very moody string section.

15. "Tomorrow Never Knows" - Revolver (1966)

UMG If LSD had a theme song, it might be this closing track on 'Revolver.' The song would also go on to close the Season 5, Episode 8 episode of 'Mad Men,' which saw Don Draper put the album on his turntable and put the needle on the track at the recommendation of his very young second wife, Megan. Draper is clearly not impressed, nor does he want to "float downstream" or "surrender to the void," and turns the song off before it ends. Side note: The price tag to use "Tomorrow Never Knows" on 'Mad Men'? A cool $250k.

14. "Get Back" - Let It Be (1970)

UMG Sure, lyrically speaking, "Get Back" doesn't make much sense, but its power lies within its killer groove and the wonder that was Billy Preston's electric piano. No one said a great song had to make sense!

13. "Strawberry Fields Forever" - Single/Magical Mystery Tour (1967)

UMG Rife with experimental recording effects, most notably John Lennon's slowed-down vocal track, "Strawberry Fields Forever" is a lovely nod to the garden where he played as a child and is easily one of the most unique songs in the Beatles' catalog. Simply put, no other song sounded like "Strawberry Fields Forever" before its release, and no other song has sounded like it since.

12. "Can't Buy Me Love" - A Hard Day's Night (1964)

UMG "Can't Buy Me Love" triggers two memorable images: The Beatles running down a fire escape and frolicking in a field, and Patrick Dempsey riding off into the sunset on his lawnmower after getting the girl. Both moments have the perfect soundtrack, and that soundtrack was yet another No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

11. "I Want to Hold Your Hand" - Single (1963)

UMG Hearing the studio recording of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" now, it's hard not to also hear the screaming of fans in attendance during that legendary Beatles appearance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' The song itself was released a little over a month after the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and it was the perfect, wholesome pop song to raise the spirits of a mourning nation.

10. "A Hard Day's Night" - A Hard Day's Night (1964)

UMG "A Hard Day's Night" has two unique distinctions: 1. You can recognize it with just its opening note. 2. By hearing it, you can immediately imagine yourself running while being chased by crazy fans in a train station.

9. "Here Comes the Sun" - Abbey Road (1969)

UMG Famously written by Harrison in Eric Clapton's home garden after playing hooky from some meetings at Apple Records, "Here Comes the Sun" is the angelic sound of relief and release from whatever problems life may have thrown at you. Understandably, the song remains a major fan favorite of fans to this day and has been covered by numerous artists from Nina Simone to Booker T. & the M.G.'s and was even covered on an episode of musical dramedy 'Glee.'

8. "Revolution" - Single (1968)

UMG Third time was the charm for "Revolution." The single version served as the B-side to "Hey Jude" and followed the versions "Revolution 1" and "Revolution 9" on "The White Album." The tempo increased and got a heavy dose of fuzzy guitar, and that helped transform a great song into a classic song.

7. "In My Life" - Rubber Soul (1965)

UMG 'Rubber Soul' was obviously a major turning point for the Beatles, and the album's standout track is "In My Life." The track hinted at the depth of what was to come from the band and is still one of the most moving songs about love and friendship to ever be written.

6. "Come Together" - Abbey Road (1969)

UMG "Come Together" and its wacky lyrics kick off 'Abbey Road' in epic fashion. It provided The Beatles with one of their final number one singles, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and staying on the chart for 16 weeks. It has one of the coolest, most recognizable intros in music history. Simply put, it's 4:19 of rock and roll perfection that is unlike anything else in the Beatles' catalog.

5. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - The Beatles (1968)

UMG Welcome to George Harrison's coming-out party! When taking in 'The White Album,' there's obviously a lot to absorb track-wise, but it's hard to walk away and not be moved by the tension of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." Add in Eric Clapton's iconic solo, and you don't just have a song; you have a statement.

4. "Hey Jude" - Single (1968)

UMG By now, we all know the story behind "Hey Jude," the 7:11 epic McCartney wrote for Julian Lennon when his parents split up. The song would go on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks in 1968 and is the most successful song in the Beatles' catalog, which is a stunning statistic when looking at their catalog. And if you've been fortunate enough to see Sir Paul live since he added it to his setlist, "Hey Jude" is always a highlight live.

3. "Let It Be" - Let It Be (1970)

UMG It's a pop song, and to some, it could also be a prayer. A beautiful tribute from a son to his late mother, it was the last song released by the Beatles before Paul McCartney left the band. Like many Beatles songs, it topped the Billboard Hot 100. As far as exits, what a way to go.

2. "A Day in the Life" - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

UMG Remember how at the start of this list in the entry for "Getting Better," we mentioned how magical the Lennon/McCartney partnership was? This might be the greatest example of their yin and yang together. Lennon's chaos and McCartney's calm. Add in a dizzying orchestra, and it provides for an incredible closing track to 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.'

1. "Yesterday" - U.S. Single/Help! (1965)