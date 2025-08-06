MGK’s Big Gig Weekend & Last Chance to Win Tickets

Listen for a Keyword each hour during Matt Cord's show on Saturday 8/9 (6am-11am) and then enter it below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for MGK’s Big Gig THIS Wednesday (8/13/25) at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

We've got The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band rockin the house!

You can also listen to Paul Kelly and Cyndy Drue this weekend for a chance to call in to win a pair of tickets!

All of the winners this weekend will be in the running for the Grand Prize: a pair of the best seats in the house- we'll put you in some great seats in the Pit within the first 5 rows!