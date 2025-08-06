Contests
MGK’s Big Gig Weekend & Last Chance to Win Tickets

Listen for a Keyword each hour during Matt Cord’s show on Saturday 8/9 (6am-11am) and then enter it below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for MGK’s…

Eric Simon
Listen for a Keyword each hour during Matt Cord's show on Saturday 8/9 (6am-11am) and then enter it below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for MGK’s Big Gig THIS Wednesday (8/13/25) at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

We've got The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band rockin the house!

You can also listen to Paul Kelly and Cyndy Drue this weekend for a chance to call in to win a pair of tickets!

All of the winners this weekend will be in the running for the Grand Prize: a pair of the best seats in the house- we'll put you in some great seats in the Pit within the first 5 rows!

Some tickets for the show remain, on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
