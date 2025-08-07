Doobie Brothers Set List for ‘Walk This Road’ Tour

The most exciting night of the year for 102.9 MGK is on the horizon. MGK Big Gig 2025 will feature the Doobie Brothers as the headliner with the Coral Reefer Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Wednesday, August 13.

The Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road in June. The album featured Michael McDonald as the band’s lead singer back together with Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee for the first time in 40 years.

Their set list includes some of their greatest hits from the 1970s mixed with their dynamic new album.

Take Me in Your Arms

I've tried my best to be strong, but I'm not able

I'm like a helpless child left in a cradle

Before you leave me behind let me feel happy one more time

Take me in your arms and rock me, rock me a little while

Here to Love You

I'm here to love you, baby

No more loneliness

No more emptiness

I'm here to love you

Dependin' on You

Darlin', you're always there at my rescue

Dependin' on you

Darlin', you're always there by my side

You're always there by my side

Darlin', you're always there at my rescue

Walk This Road

Walk this road with me

And we'll see just where it goes

Long as we're together

It'll always take us home

Rockin' Down The Highway

Got those highway blues, can't you hear my motor runnin'

Flyin' down the road with my foot on the floor

All the way in town they can hear me comin'

Ford's about to drop, she won't do no more

It Keeps You Runnin

I know what it means to hide your heart

From a long time ago

Oh, darlin'

It keeps you runnin', yeah, it keeps you runnin'

Call Me

Oh, oh, darling

Call me when you need some cover

Call me when you need a friend

Yeah, it's alright, when you first discover

We can't do this alone

Call me

Call me

Minute By Minute

But minute by minute by minute by minute

I keep holding on (I'll be holding on)

Oh (I'll be holding on)

Minute by minute by minute by minute

I keep holding on (oh, baby)

Learn To Let Go

When you lose at love

This world may keep on turning

But it's just gonna keep on hurting

'Til you learn to let go, babe

Angels & Mercey

Angels and mercy

Won't you let me inside?

Angels and mercy

Please, won't you teach me to fly?

Without You

Baby, baby

I can't live without you

Baby, baby

I can't live without you no more

Jesus Is Just Alright (cover)

Jesus is just alright with me

Jesus is just alright, oh yeah

What A Fool Believes

Long Train Running

China Groove

The people of the town are strange

And they're proud of where they came

Well, you talkin' 'bout your China Grove

Encore:

Black Water

Old black water, keep on rolling

Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shining on me?

Amazing Grace

Takin' It to the Streets

Telling me the things you're gonna do for me

I ain't blind and I don't like what I think I see

Takin' it to the streets

Takin' it to the streets

Listen to the Music

Whoa-oh-whoa, listen to the music

All the time