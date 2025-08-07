Doobie Brothers Set List for ‘Walk This Road’ Tour
The most exciting night of the year for 102.9 MGK is on the horizon. MGK Big Gig 2025 will feature the Doobie Brothers as the headliner with the Coral Reefer…
The most exciting night of the year for 102.9 MGK is on the horizon. MGK Big Gig 2025 will feature the Doobie Brothers as the headliner with the Coral Reefer Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Wednesday, August 13.
The Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road in June. The album featured Michael McDonald as the band’s lead singer back together with Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee for the first time in 40 years.
Their set list includes some of their greatest hits from the 1970s mixed with their dynamic new album.
Take Me in Your Arms
I've tried my best to be strong, but I'm not able
I'm like a helpless child left in a cradle
Before you leave me behind let me feel happy one more time
Take me in your arms and rock me, rock me a little while
Here to Love You
I'm here to love you, baby
No more loneliness
No more emptiness
I'm here to love you
Dependin' on You
Darlin', you're always there at my rescue
Dependin' on you
Darlin', you're always there by my side
You're always there by my side
Darlin', you're always there at my rescue
Walk This Road
Walk this road with me
And we'll see just where it goes
Long as we're together
It'll always take us home
Rockin' Down The Highway
Got those highway blues, can't you hear my motor runnin'
Flyin' down the road with my foot on the floor
All the way in town they can hear me comin'
Ford's about to drop, she won't do no more
It Keeps You Runnin
I know what it means to hide your heart
From a long time ago
Oh, darlin'
It keeps you runnin', yeah, it keeps you runnin'
Call Me
Oh, oh, darling
Call me when you need some cover
Call me when you need a friend
Yeah, it's alright, when you first discover
We can't do this alone
Call me
Call me
Minute By Minute
But minute by minute by minute by minute
I keep holding on (I'll be holding on)
Oh (I'll be holding on)
Minute by minute by minute by minute
I keep holding on (oh, baby)
Learn To Let Go
When you lose at love
This world may keep on turning
But it's just gonna keep on hurting
'Til you learn to let go, babe
Angels & Mercey
Angels and mercy
Won't you let me inside?
Angels and mercy
Please, won't you teach me to fly?
Without You
Baby, baby
I can't live without you
Baby, baby
I can't live without you no more
Jesus Is Just Alright (cover)
Jesus is just alright with me
Jesus is just alright, oh yeah
What A Fool Believes
Long Train Running
China Groove
The people of the town are strange
And they're proud of where they came
Well, you talkin' 'bout your China Grove
Encore:
Black Water
Old black water, keep on rolling
Mississippi moon, won't you keep on shining on me?
Amazing Grace
Takin' It to the Streets
Telling me the things you're gonna do for me
I ain't blind and I don't like what I think I see
Takin' it to the streets
Takin' it to the streets
Listen to the Music
Whoa-oh-whoa, listen to the music
All the time
Tickets still remain to see the Doobie Brothers at MGK Big Gig 2025 on their Walk This Road tour.