9 Things To Know Before You Go: MGK Big Gig 2025

The most exciting night of the year for 102.9 MGK is on the horizon. MGK Big Gig 2025 will feature the Doobie Brothers as the headliner with the Coral Reefer Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Wednesday, August 13.

The Doobie Brothers released "Walk This Road" in June. The album featured Michael McDonald as the band’s lead singer back together with Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee for the first time in 40 years.

Expect some of their greatest hits from the 1970s and 1980s mixed with the electric new album.

The Coral Reefer Band has continued touring without their iconic lead singer Jimmy Buffett, who passed away in 2023. They’ll bring out the Parrotheads for a night to remember on the Camden Waterfront.

Tickets

Limited tickets are still available for MGK Big Big 2025. The lawn at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion offers one of the best communal concert atmospheres and a great view of the Delaware River, the Philadelphia skyline, and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

If you're a fan of more intimate concert experience, grab some seats inside the amphitheater. Concertgoers feeling particularly rowdy can even lock up some tickets in the pit area.

Visit TicketMaster for your seats.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Parking

There is available parking in Freedom Mortgage Pavilion lots from S Delaware Ave onto Harbor Blvd. in Camden. The venue reserves lots for concert patrons only, and parking passes are available for preorder. Parking lots open at 3pm.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Tailgating

The venue permits tailgating. However, no tents or canopies can be set up in the official venue lots. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion security will patrol the lots throughout the day dressed in bright yellow staff shirts.

MGK Live Broadcasts

Stop by the MGK Booth in the Walt Whitman Lobby before and during the show to say hi and chat with MGK DJs. We look forward to hanging out with everyone for a great Classic Rock night!

Items Allowed

Guests can bring small clutch bags into MGK Big Gig 2025. All larger bags must be clear in color as a security measure. Lawn chairs or blankets are also permitted, and rental chairs are available inside. Guests can carry in one sealed water bottle.

Camera Policy

The venue allows personal (non-professional) cameras inside. However, there is no unauthorized flash photography or video equipment permitted.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Concert Times

The doors to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will open at 6 pm on Wednesday evening. The Coral Reefer Band will open the show at 7pm, followed by the Doobie Brothers. The venue box office will open at 6pm.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Transportation Options

Riverlink Ferry, PATCO, and NJ Transit Riverline all provide easy access to the venue.

Concert Set Lists

Take a look at the concert set lists from previous shows on "Walk This Road Tour."

The Doobie Brothers (see their set list here) and the Coral Reefer Band have both played some of their biggest hits on the tour’s previous stops.

More Information