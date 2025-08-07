Riot Fest 2025: Green Day, Weezer, Blink-182 to Rock 20th Anniversary in Chicago

The 20th Riot Fest will take place in Chicago's Douglass Park next September. Green Day, Weezer, and Blink-182 will lead a wild mix of 90-plus acts during the three-day music bash.

Jack White joins punk icons Sex Pistols on the bill. British band Idles will shake things up, while "Weird Al" Yankovic adds his twist. The Beach Boys and Jawbreaker will also perform.

"I just wanted to put a show together with all of my favorite bands," festival founder Michael Petryshyn said back in 2005, as reported by Antimusic.

Late shows include The Damned, Sex Pistols, Alkaline Trio, The Front Bottoms, Senses Fail, and Bouncing Souls.

Dropkick Murphys bring their Irish punch to the main stage. Other bands that will play include Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, and The Academy Is.

You can find out more via the Riot Fest app. It includes set times, maps, and local tips.