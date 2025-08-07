Tiny Vinyl: The Adorable 21st Century Answer to the 45
The ongoing resurgence of vinyl has now led to a very cute spin-off: Tiny Vinyl, which is basically the new 45. Much like classic 7″ records, a Tiny Vinyl has…
The ongoing resurgence of vinyl has now led to a very cute spin-off: Tiny Vinyl, which is basically the new 45.
Much like classic 7" records, a Tiny Vinyl has an A side and a B side and can be played on a standard turntable. However, unlike a 45, a Tiny Vinyl is played at 33 RPM, like a traditional LP, but is only four inches in diameter. Also, there's already a standard turntable hole in the middle, so there's no need for an old-school adapter.
Per their website, a Tiny Vinyl has four minutes on each side and is made from only 15 grams of bio-attributed vinyl compared to a standard LP, which is 140 grams. This new vinyl is fun, functional, and comes in adorable jackets, thus making it easily collectible.
Based in Nashville, Tiny Vinyl was co-founded by Neil Kohler and Jesse Mann. In a joint statement, Kohler and Mann told Billboard, "We created Tiny Vinyl to reward fans with an adorable, collectible, and playable miniature vinyl record. ... It was always important to us to make Tiny Vinyl play at 33rpm on a standard turntable. That’s the most common format, so we made that our standard."
Each Tiny Vinyl retails for $14.99, with several titles currently available for pre-order at Target.com. So far, there is a solid variety of artists and genres represented, including Black Sabbath, Backstreet Boys, Doja Cat, Chappell Roan, Kacey Musgraves, Doechii, The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Keith Urban, Ghost, Britney Spears, and more.