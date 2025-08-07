Tiny Vinyl: The Adorable 21st Century Answer to the 45

The ongoing resurgence of vinyl has now led to a very cute spin-off: Tiny Vinyl, which is basically the new 45.



Much like classic 7" records, a Tiny Vinyl has an A side and a B side and can be played on a standard turntable. However, unlike a 45, a Tiny Vinyl is played at 33 RPM, like a traditional LP, but is only four inches in diameter. Also, there's already a standard turntable hole in the middle, so there's no need for an old-school adapter.



Per their website, a Tiny Vinyl has four minutes on each side and is made from only 15 grams of bio-attributed vinyl compared to a standard LP, which is 140 grams. This new vinyl is fun, functional, and comes in adorable jackets, thus making it easily collectible.