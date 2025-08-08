MGK House Band Headquarters: Bambu Weasels

Contests
Eric Simon

Congratulations to the Bambu Weasels – winners of last fall’s MGK House Band Competition! These rockers brought the house down with their energy, musicianship, and undeniable chemistry, earning the title and a spot in MGK history.

Whether they’re ripping classic rock favorites or rocking out with original tunes, the Bambu Weasels deliver a show you’ll never forget.

See Them Live

Bambu Weasles on stage

Want to catch the MGK House Band in action? The Weasels are playing stages all over the Philly area — don’t miss a chance to see them up close.

🎟 Upcoming Shows & Full Schedule:
Visit Their Official Facebook Page »

Connect With the Bambu Weasels

📸 Follow them on Instagram for more.

About the Band

The Bambu Weasels are a Philly-area powerhouse known for their dynamic performances and love for great rock music. Their setlists are a mix of high-energy classics and surprises that keep the crowd on their feet. With tight harmonies, ripping guitar solos, and a rhythm section that won’t quit, it’s no wonder they took home the MGK crown.

Philadelphia
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
