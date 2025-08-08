MGK House Band Headquarters: Bambu Weasels
Congratulations to the Bambu Weasels – winners of last fall’s MGK House Band Competition! These rockers brought the house down with their energy, musicianship, and undeniable chemistry, earning the title and a spot in MGK history.
Whether they’re ripping classic rock favorites or rocking out with original tunes, the Bambu Weasels deliver a show you’ll never forget.
See Them Live
Want to catch the MGK House Band in action? The Weasels are playing stages all over the Philly area — don’t miss a chance to see them up close.
🎟 Upcoming Shows & Full Schedule:
Visit Their Official Facebook Page »
Connect With the Bambu Weasels
📸 Follow them on Instagram for more.
About the Band
The Bambu Weasels are a Philly-area powerhouse known for their dynamic performances and love for great rock music. Their setlists are a mix of high-energy classics and surprises that keep the crowd on their feet. With tight harmonies, ripping guitar solos, and a rhythm section that won’t quit, it’s no wonder they took home the MGK crown.