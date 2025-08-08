MGK House Band Headquarters: Bambu Weasels

Congratulations to the Bambu Weasels – winners of last fall’s MGK House Band Competition! These rockers brought the house down with their energy, musicianship, and undeniable chemistry, earning the title and a spot in MGK history.

Whether they’re ripping classic rock favorites or rocking out with original tunes, the Bambu Weasels deliver a show you’ll never forget.

See Them Live

Want to catch the MGK House Band in action? The Weasels are playing stages all over the Philly area — don’t miss a chance to see them up close.

🎟 Upcoming Shows & Full Schedule:

Connect With the Bambu Weasels

