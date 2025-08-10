Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 8/11

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a pair of tickets to Ace Frehley on Saturday August 30th at the Great Allentown…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to Ace Frehley on Saturday August 30th at the Great Allentown Fai

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to see George Thorogood - Sunday, September 7th at The Grand in Wilmington

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to see The Who at BOTH of their shows on August 21st at the Wells Fargo Center and also on August 23rd at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
