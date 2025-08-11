Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Billy Idol with Joan Jett This Saturday August 16th at The Mann Center. Tickets are on sale…

Eric Simon
Billy Idol with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
In partnership with
Live Nation

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Billy Idol with Joan Jett

This Saturday August 16th at The Mann Center.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster

Billy Idol
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Heart Allentown Fair
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to see An Evening With HeartEric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize
ContestsMatt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 8/11Eric Simon
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect