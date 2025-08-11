Pat Simmons on Redemption, Resilience, and Rock ’n’ Roll: The Doobie Brothers Keep Walking That Road

When Pat Simmons, the unmistakable heart and guitar soul of The Doobie Brothers, sat down with WMGK’s Paul Kelly ahead of their upcoming headlining appearance at the WMGK Big Gig, the conversation swiftly became a candid, reflective journey through 55 years of rock history, songwriting honors, and the road that still calls them home.

“I’ve been writing songs since I was a little kid,” Simmons shared, recalling the surreal thrill of his recent induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. “To be considered alongside peers like Steve Miller, John Oates, and Michael Love—it was more than my little mind could take in.” The honor came not just as a recognition of longevity but for the timeless craft of creating songs that resonate across generations.

The Doobies’ enduring appeal stems not only from their classic hits like "China Grove", "Black Water", and "What a Fool Believes", but also from their commitment to fresh material. Simmons described the process of balancing setlists that satisfy long-time fans while showcasing selections from their latest album, Walk This Road—a record born from collaborative spirit and deep reflection. “We’re lucky to have a lot of familiar songs that people want to hear,” he said, “but we also love playing new music. It’s a little more of a challenge, but it keeps us feeling alive.”

One standout track, "Angels and Mercy", embodies the band’s blend of rock grit and introspective storytelling. Simmons explained, “It evolved from a traditional bluegrass tune into a rocker about trying to find your way back—redemption, making right from wrong. It’s something we’ve all had to do in life.”

That theme of redemption echoes powerfully in "Lahaina", a heartfelt tribute written after the tragic wildfires devastated the Maui town. Collaborating with Michael McDonald, producer John Shanks, and special guests including Mick Fleetwood and Hawaiian musicians Henry Kapono and Jake Shimabukuro, Simmons crafted more than a song—it’s a communal remembrance and a fundraising effort. “The fires took something precious from the community, and music was my way to help them heal,” he said.

Simmons also revealed the unique challenges and intimacy of performing for small audiences, like the band’s recent Good Morning America session. “Playing in a studio with 50 or 75 people is almost more intimidating than a big hall,” he admitted. “You’re right there looking people in the face. You don’t want to make any mistakes because it feels magnified.”

Touring life remains a crucial part of the Doobies’ identity, even after five decades on the road. Simmons spoke warmly about their recent shows with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, “They’re probably the biggest band I’ve ever played with—13 people on stage. Their musicianship is incredible, and watching their soundchecks is like getting a private concert.”

Reflecting on the early days when audiences might have numbered just a handful in noisy pizza parlors, Simmons revealed the grounding role of radio and fans in their journey. “You look over and see only a few people paying attention, and you hope someone’s really listening. To know that our songs get played every hour on classic rock stations worldwide—it’s a dream come true.”

As Philadelphia prepares for The Doobie Brothers’ appearance at WMGK's Big Gig on August 13 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, it’s clear that for Simmons and his bandmates, the music is still the master. Their road—marked by friendship, renewal, and the unwavering pulse of rock ’n’ roll—still stretches out ahead.