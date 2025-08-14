The Doobie Brothers Band Puts Out First Album With All Core Members, Tackle Social Issues

The Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road in June. This marks a milestone, as it's the first time core members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee have worked together in the studio as a complete unit.

The title track features soul legend Mavis Staples, tackling pressing matters of state and society. "I think it's important that all of us stand up and say our piece," McDonald told Louder Sound.

Under John Shanks' watch, the band tried something new. Each member sang parts of songs, no matter who wrote them. "John Shanks has introduced a completely new writing style for this band," Johnston added during the same Louder Sound interview.

The track "Lahaina" pays tribute to those affected by Hawaii's 2023 fires and features guest drummer Mick Fleetwood. "It's a situation that should never have happened," Simmons said in the album's press materials. "When we wrote it, I just felt so helpless watching the fires, wanting to do something."

The rock veterans have been racking up accolades since the 1970s. Ten of their songs hit the U.S. Top 10, with two climbing to No. 1. Their 1976 compilation Best of The Doobies went Diamond, selling over 10 million units in the US alone. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Johnston, Simmons, and McDonald were also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They still play live, but they balance the road with home life. "We've worked together so long, and part of the reason we're still playing together is because we have this agreement on how we want to live our lives," Simmons told Pilot Online.