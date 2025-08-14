Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Toad the Wet Sprocket Hits the Road With Semisonic, KT Tunstall

Music fans packed Capital One Hall in McLean, Virginia, today as Toad the Wet Sprocket kicked off their Good Intentions tour. The Santa Barbara alternative rock band shares the stage…

Laura Adkins
Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, Dean Dinning, and Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sproket performs at the Madison House Showcase during day one of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rick Diamond via Getty Images

Music fans packed Capital One Hall in McLean, Virginia, today as Toad the Wet Sprocket kicked off their Good Intentions tour. The Santa Barbara alternative rock band shares the stage with Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer. This summer's shows mark a fresh take on three decades of music. The band will release an acoustic collection of their biggest songs.

"Some songs that were up-tempo have turned into introspective ballads," said Dean Dinning, the bassist for Toad the Wet Sprocket, to the Dayton Daily News. "A lot of the time, you're dealing with material that had an entire life ahead of it. But it's been nice to reexamine things and put new emotion into them."

The tour's name comes from their 1995 track, "Good Intentions." It was first released on their B-sides album, In Light Syrup." The song shot to fame after playing on the hit TV show, Friends.

Back in the early 1990s, the band struck gold with "Fear" and "Dulcinea." They started in the late 1980s. Their singles, "Walk on the Ocean" and "All I Want," soared up the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at spots 18 and 15.

Scottish powerhouse KT Tunstall joins the lineup fresh from her GRAMMY nods and Brit Awards wins. Since her 2004 debut, "Eye to the Telescope," she's mixed folk roots with rock punch and electronic flair.

Adding star power, Sixpence None the Richer brings their chart-topping sound. Their smash hit, "Kiss Me," climbed to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100. Just this year, the track received a Recording Industry Association of America triple platinum award.

Each night unfolds in three parts. Electric sets bookend an intimate acoustic performance. The tour winds through America until August, with a stop at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, on August 5.

Dean DinningToad the Wet Sprocket
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award.
Music‘Purple Rain’ Musical Casts Lead Roles, Set for Broadway Debut This OctoberQueen Quadri
Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode speak onstage during the "Depeche Mode: M" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicDepeche Mode’s ‘M’ Concert Film to Premiere Worldwide, Captures Mexico City’s Electrifying ShowsDan Teodorescu
Tom Constanten perforrms at the "Woodstock 40th Anniversary" Blu-Ray release party at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square June 4, 2009 in New York City.
MusicEx-Grateful Dead Keyboardist Tom Constanten Sets Up Medical FundraiserLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect