Toad the Wet Sprocket Hits the Road With Semisonic, KT Tunstall

Music fans packed Capital One Hall in McLean, Virginia, today as Toad the Wet Sprocket kicked off their Good Intentions tour. The Santa Barbara alternative rock band shares the stage with Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer. This summer's shows mark a fresh take on three decades of music. The band will release an acoustic collection of their biggest songs.

"Some songs that were up-tempo have turned into introspective ballads," said Dean Dinning, the bassist for Toad the Wet Sprocket, to the Dayton Daily News. "A lot of the time, you're dealing with material that had an entire life ahead of it. But it's been nice to reexamine things and put new emotion into them."

The tour's name comes from their 1995 track, "Good Intentions." It was first released on their B-sides album, In Light Syrup." The song shot to fame after playing on the hit TV show, Friends.

Back in the early 1990s, the band struck gold with "Fear" and "Dulcinea." They started in the late 1980s. Their singles, "Walk on the Ocean" and "All I Want," soared up the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at spots 18 and 15.

Scottish powerhouse KT Tunstall joins the lineup fresh from her GRAMMY nods and Brit Awards wins. Since her 2004 debut, "Eye to the Telescope," she's mixed folk roots with rock punch and electronic flair.

Adding star power, Sixpence None the Richer brings their chart-topping sound. Their smash hit, "Kiss Me," climbed to No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100. Just this year, the track received a Recording Industry Association of America triple platinum award.