Priscilla Presley: Details on Lawsuit Against Her About Lisa Marie’s Death

Priscilla Presley is being sued by her former business partners, who are accusing her of ending Lisa Marie Presley's life in order to regain control of the Elvis Presley estate.



According to The New York Times, the lawsuit from Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko states, "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."



The lawsuit also states that Lisa Marie had a directive in place for her life "to be prolonged as long as possible" and that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted to the hospital." Kruse and Fialko are seeking over $50 million in damages in this lawsuit.