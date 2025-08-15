Priscilla Presley: Details on Lawsuit Against Her About Lisa Marie’s Death
Priscilla Presley is being sued by her former business partners, who are accusing her of ending Lisa Marie Presley's life in order to regain control of the Elvis Presley estate.
According to The New York Times, the lawsuit from Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko states, "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."
The lawsuit also states that Lisa Marie had a directive in place for her life "to be prolonged as long as possible" and that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted to the hospital." Kruse and Fialko are seeking over $50 million in damages in this lawsuit.
Priscilla Presley Responds to the Lawsuit
Priscilla's attorney, Martin D. Singer, issued a statement to the media in response to Kruse and Fialko's lawsuit. Singer said, "This is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman in blatant retaliation for bringing a lawsuit to redress the wrongful conduct of Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko and their co-conspirators."
Singer also called the lawsuit "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice."
The New York Times notes that Priscilla has been in a legal battle with Kruse and Fialko since 2023, with her former business partners accusing Priscilla of breaching their contracts. Priscilla then countersued, accusing Kruse and Fialko of multiple offences, including financial elder abuse.