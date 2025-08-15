Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Priscilla Presley: Details on Lawsuit Against Her About Lisa Marie’s Death

Priscilla Presley is being sued by her former business partners, who are accusing her of ending Lisa Marie Presley’s life in order to regain control of the Elvis Presley estate….

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie's performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival

Priscilla Presley is being sued by her former business partners, who are accusing her of ending Lisa Marie Presley's life in order to regain control of the Elvis Presley estate.

According to The New York Times, the lawsuit from Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko states, "Priscilla, who knew that Lisa was in the process of taking steps to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, saw an opportunity to regain control."

The lawsuit also states that Lisa Marie had a directive in place for her life "to be prolonged as long as possible" and that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted to the hospital." Kruse and Fialko are seeking over $50 million in damages in this lawsuit.

Priscilla Presley Responds to the Lawsuit

Priscilla's attorney, Martin D. Singer, issued a statement to the media in response to Kruse and Fialko's lawsuit. Singer said, "This is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman in blatant retaliation for bringing a lawsuit to redress the wrongful conduct of Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko and their co-conspirators."

Singer also called the lawsuit "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice."

The New York Times notes that Priscilla has been in a legal battle with Kruse and Fialko since 2023, with her former business partners accusing Priscilla of breaching their contracts. Priscilla then countersued, accusing Kruse and Fialko of multiple offences, including financial elder abuse.

Lisa Marie Presley
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Robert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The Beginning
MusicRobert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The BeginningErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Guitarist Barry Stock of Three Days Grace performs as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace Guitarist Barry Stock Opens Up About Life-Saving Heart Attack Story to Help OthersDan Teodorescu
British musician Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1968.
MusicFleetwood Mac’s ‘Man of the World’ Lyrics Up for Auction: A Glimpse into Peter Green’s LegacyDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect