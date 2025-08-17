Contests
This Day in Rock History: August 17

Dan Teodorescu
Eric Clapton appears in Eric Clapton's Rainbow Concert at the Rainbow Theatre, London
Photo by P. Floyd/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Aug. 17 has seen its share of memorable moments in rock music history, with legendary names such as The Beatles, Eric Clapton, and Nirvana celebrating significant milestones. These are some of the most noteworthy rock events to happen on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Various notable achievements in the rock music industry occurred on Aug. 17 over the years, including the following:

  • 1968: The third studio album by The Doors, Waiting for the Sun, climbed to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It would later reach No. 1 and would be the band's only album to get that high on the chart.
  • 1974: Eric Clapton's album 461 Ocean Boulevard topped the Billboard 200 chart. It was his first-ever U.S. No. 1 album and symbolized his return to the spotlight after a few challenging years fighting substance addiction.
  • 1991: Nirvana filmed the video for one of their most well-known songs, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." It featured some of the band's dedicated fans, as frontman Kurt Cobain had invited attendees at a concert two days earlier to the shoot.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 17 also marks some historical performances in the rock music industry. These include:

  • 1960: The Beatles played their first ever show under that name at the Indra Club in Hamburg, Germany. They went on to perform a total of 48 shows at the venue.
  • 1969: Day three of the four-day Woodstock Music and Art Fair was a star-studded event. Performers included Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who. 

From important beginnings to special milestones, 17 Aug. was an eventful day in the rock music industry. Stay tuned to discover more momentous and era-defining moments in rock history.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
