Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Joe Perry Project Hits the Road While Aerosmith Guitarist Looks Back on Eddie Van Halen’s Impact

The Joe Perry Project kicked off its North American run in Tampa on August 13. These are Joe Perry’s first major shows since Aerosmith’s farewell news in 2024. Perry was…

Dan Teodorescu
Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The Joe Perry Project kicked off its North American run in Tampa on August 13. These are Joe Perry's first major shows since Aerosmith's farewell news in 2024.

Perry was recently on Rick Beato's podcast, and one of the topics was Van Halen's debut album. "That first record, when I heard that, it was like they used a lot of the old tricks that we all kind of like did it and left behind," Perry said. "And they took it and turned it up to 11, you know. And that first album was f—ing stunning."

Brad Whitford, now playing with the Project, spoke about Eddie's skills during the same podcast: "It was like, damn... [Eddie] was on this [other] stratosphere. Like the equivalent of Jeff Beck. You know, somebody who was just kind of out of reach," Whitford said.

Robinson of Black Crowes handles vocals for The Joe Perry Project, while Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots plays bass. Buck Johnson, known from Aerosmith tours, is on the keyboard. Jason Sutter took over after drummer Eric Kretz left the tour for family reasons.

Alex Van Halen's book sparked Whitford's memories. "They'd start at dawn, playing together until noon. Every single day," he mused. "Listen to those albums — you'll hear how tight they were. Pure power when they played."  

Next stop on the tour is Hollywood, Florida. Then, they'll join The Who at Boston's Fenway Park on August 26 and play at the Hollywood Bowl on September 17. You can find more info and buy tickets on Joe Perry's website.

AerosmithJoe Perry
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday during Taking Back Sunday in Concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London - January 28, 2006 at Sherpherds Bush Empire in London, Great Britain.
MusicThe Evolution of Alternative Rock: From 90s Grunge to 2000s EmoRob Baird
David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City; Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicDavid Lee Roth Rips Sammy Hagar for Claiming to Have Been Visited by Eddie Van Halen’s GhostErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
British singer-songwriter and musician John Lennon (1940 - 1980) with wife Yoko Ono at Heathrow airport, London, UK, 10th May 1971.
MusicMassive John Lennon and Yoko Ono Box Set: 123 Tracks and Documentary ReleaseLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect