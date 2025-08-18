Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 8/18
Listen to Matt Cord the week of 8/18 for some amazing prizes Connect 3 – a pair of tickets to The Who in Atlantic City D-Student Trivia – a pair…
Listen to Matt Cord the week of 8/18 for some amazing prizes
Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to The Who in Atlantic City
D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Tom Papa
Lame Ass Trivia - A Double CD of Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill – Live from Prague' . And a chance to win our Grand Prize of a 4-LP Vinyl Album Set! Courtesy of Sony Music and Classics Du Jour
For more info about Roger Waters click here
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.