Weezer Switches Up Logo on Social Media, Website with White on Black Look

Alternative rock giants Weezer changed their signature flying-W mark to white against black, splashing the stark new design across their Facebook page and website this week.

The band's visual shift hits screens just months after their movie tease at Coachella. Fans lit up message boards, speculating about hidden meanings behind the monochrome switch and a possible new music release.

Since their twin 2021 releases, OK Human and Van Weezer, the band's output has kept fans guessing. They cranked out four distinct EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

This stark new design marks a sharp turn from past visual themes. Back in 1994, they kicked off with the now-classic Blue Album. Twenty-five years later, they wrapped up their color series with 2019's Black Album. Each shade marked a new creative phase.

The band rocked Paris at Zenith de Paris last month. While guitars blazed on stage, fans picked apart social media posts hunting for hints about what's next.