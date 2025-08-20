Contests
Weezer Switches Up Logo on Social Media, Website with White on Black Look

Alternative rock giants Weezer changed their signature flying-W mark to white against black, splashing the stark new design across their Facebook page and website this week. The band's visual shift hits screens…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, and Scott Shriner of Weezer perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Alternative rock giants Weezer changed their signature flying-W mark to white against black, splashing the stark new design across their Facebook page and website this week.

The band's visual shift hits screens just months after their movie tease at Coachella. Fans lit up message boards, speculating about hidden meanings behind the monochrome switch and a possible new music release.

Since their twin 2021 releases, OK Human and Van Weezer, the band's output has kept fans guessing. They cranked out four distinct EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

This stark new design marks a sharp turn from past visual themes. Back in 1994, they kicked off with the now-classic Blue Album. Twenty-five years later, they wrapped up their color series with 2019's Black Album. Each shade marked a new creative phase.

The band rocked Paris at Zenith de Paris last month. While guitars blazed on stage, fans picked apart social media posts hunting for hints about what's next.

There's no word yet from the band about the meaning behind their fresh look. The movie project that they dangled at Coachella in April is still under wraps. However, in Weezer's world, change often signals something big brewing. The band's Facebook page says, "The Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition is out now! We've got even more brand new merch to keep the good times rolling as summer winds down."

Laura AdkinsWriter
