Devo Documentary Premieres at Sundance, Set for Netflix Release

Netflix released Devo on August 19. It's a raw look at the art-rock pioneers through rare clips and talks with music giants David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Neil Young.

"We were trivialized and pigeonholed," co-founder Gerald Casale told The Associated Press. "This documentary allows us to talk about what we were thinking and what we are motivated by to create what we created."

The film traces back to Kent State in 1970. There, Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh watched in horror as shots rang out. This moment lit the fuse for their fierce stand against the system.

In 1977, they shook up music with their wild take on "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." SNL came calling. Brian Eno stepped in to produce their first record, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! By 1980, Freedom of Choice shot them to stardom.

There are deep meanings behind their striking videos. "Whip It" drew from Thomas Pynchon's complex novel, Gravity's Rainbow, while mocking Reagan-era values. "Beautiful World" wove in stark scenes of unrest, pointing to cracks in society's surface.

In the documentary's trailer, Mark Mothersbaugh talks about how the band asked their record company for money to fund the music video for "(I Can't Get Me No) Satisfaction." When it debuted in 1978, music videos weren't common yet. Devo also has an interview with Gerald Casale. It offers insights into the band's internal conflicts, artistic struggles, and creative process.