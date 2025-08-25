Monmouth University Sets Up Festival to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Born to Run’

A commemorative festival will hit Monmouth University, marking 50 years since Born to Run shook the music world. From September 2 to 7, according to NJArts.net, the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music will fill the West Long Branch campus with music, art, and stories.

The fun starts September 2 with fans picking apart the album at a free Record Club meet. The Pollak Theatre hosts Born to Run: A Jersey Shore Celebration on September 3. First E Street Band drummer Vini Lopez will take the stage with local stars Williams Honor, Pat Roddy, Jake Thistle, Pat Guadagno, and Richie Blackwell.

The DiMattio Gallery unveils Eric Meola's work on September 5, showing off the famous photo of Bruce and Clarence that made music history. The exhibit stays open through winter.

Drummer Max Weinberg will show up twice to share his magic. First, he will join film director Thom Zimny on September 5 to screen never-before-seen clips from 1975. The next night, his Jukebox band will rock the Stone Pony Summer Stage under the stars. Band members will spill secrets at a September 6 gathering. Two tours on September 7 will wind through West End's streets, where The Boss found his inspiration.

At the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center, visitors can step back to 1974. The Bruce Springsteen Archives exhibit started on August 18. It maps out how the music came alive in the West End, where Bruce spent countless nights crafting his masterpieces.