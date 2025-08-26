Bruce Springsteen Drops ‘Lonely Night in the Park’ to Celebrate ‘Born to Run’ 50th Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen unveiled "Lonely Night in the Park," a track kept under wraps since the Born to Run sessions, marking the album's golden anniversary.

"To commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of 'Born to Run,' a rare 1975 outtake from the album's legendary sessions is now available in full studio quality as it has never been heard before." Springsteen shared on Instagram.

The track sparked a clash between producers. Jon Landau pushed to swap it with "Meeting Across the River," but Mike Appel stood firm. "I won my way on things," Appel told Rolling Stone. "When [Landau] and Bruce would say 'Here's Lonely Night in the Park and Linda Let Me be the One.' They came in and they thought that was going to be a commercial song. And I won my way."

The Boss takes center stage alongside his E Street companions: Roy Bittan at the piano, Garry Tallent on bass, Steven Van Zandt on guitar, and Max Weinberg behind the drums. Ron Aniello added fresh guitar work to polish off the mix.

Born to Run shot Springsteen into stardom. His third album hit No. 3 on Billboard's charts, and the title song broke into the Hot 100, peaking at 23. It sold over seven million copies.