Breweries to Try at MGK Brew Blast 2025

102.9 WMGK will celebrate one of the station’s most fun events of the year on Saturday, Sept. 6, on the Battleship New Jersey on the Camden Waterfront.

MGK Brew Blast 2025 will feature more than 50 craft beers from local, national, and international breweries. The craft beer enthusiasts with a heavier palate and the urge to try some new IPAs, and the lighter beer drinkers looking for a refreshing taste, will find their favorites with the wide assortment available.

The early September sun and the scenery of the Delaware River and the Ben Franklin Bridge provide the perfect backdrop. MGK’s house band, Bambu Weasels, will also play some of your favorite Rock & Roll hits throughout the event from 1 pm-5 pm.

Preview some of the best breweries and beers that’ll be available at MGK Brew Blast 2025.

Yards

Spring Garden, Philadelphia, PA

One of Philadelphia’s most popular breweries is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Yards began brewing in the City of Brotherly Love in 1994. Their current location on Spring Garden has become a popular destination convenient from Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Fairmount, and other city neighborhoods with beer drinkers looking for a day out.

Their Philly Standard series of beers has become popular throughout the area.

Double Nickel

Pennsauken, NJ

MGK listeners know the pilsners, IPA, Vienna lager, brown ale, and more from Double Nickel’s roots in Pennsauken. They’ll carry some of their best beers over to the Battleship in Camden.

New Trail

Williamsport, PA

The New Trail beers will travel from Central PA to the Battleship for Brew Blast. They’ll showcase an assorted list of lagers and IPAs for MGK listeners.

Weihenstephan

Freising, Germany

You don’t have to travel all the way to Germany to enjoy Bavarian styles. Weihenstephan Brewery will bring its best wheat beers and an assortment of lights and darks to MGK Brew Blast 2025.

Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street and Race Street Cafe in Old City also feature the signature German beers.

Bitburger

Bitburg, Germany

The Bitburger Premium Pils is their official beer of summer. Its taste appeals to both experienced beer enthusiasts and beer drinkers with lighter palates.

Cape May Brewing

Cape May, NJ

The popular Jersey Shore favorite Cape May Brewing immediately helped grow the offerings of craft beer at the Jersey Shore when it first began in 2011. Their IPA has become popular in the area, and experienced drinkers can taste the Double IPA (if they think they’re ready for it).

MudHen Brewing

Wildwood, NJ

MudHen livens Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood with a great atmosphere of live music and indoor and outdoor activities. Fans of their Wildwood brewery will have no problem fitting in with the Bambu Weasels playing on the Battleship’s deck.

Flying Fish

South Jersey

Any MGK listener at the event will enjoy the Farmhouse Summer Ale, a signature seasonal from Flying Fish.

Flying Fish originated in Cherry Hill in 1996, and they’ve taken pride in maintaining the same brand identity, recipes, and signature flavors.

New Belgium

Fort Collins, Colorado

A bike ride in Belgium inspired two Americans to brew classics like Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger in the US. Try two of the most popular beers from New Belgium and others at MGK Brew Blast.

Slacktide

Cape May Court House, NJ

The crowds in Avalon and Sea Isle take a quick ride offshore to Slacktide Brewing on Route 9 in Cape May Court House.