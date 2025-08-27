Paul McCartney Wraps Up New Solo Album for 2026 Release, Sets UK Tour

At age 83, the ex-Beatle has nearly finished his first solo work since 2020. The unnamed project is 90 percent complete, marking his return to the studio after a six-year break.

"Paul has been working on the album all year and initially hoped it would be out by the end of this year but as with most things plans change," a source told The Sun. "It's not quite finished but the majority of the album is done and Paul is really proud of it."

Following "McCartney III" from 2020, this fresh material will hit stores in early 2026. His team is now planning some UK shows to match the release.

He'll go on a US tour, starting on September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and ending with a show on November 25 in Chicago.

Each night before stepping on stage, he sticks to specific steps to stay sharp. "I always get called an hour before the show, well, an hour before I'm going to be needed," McCartney told fans on his official website a few years ago. "In that time, I do certain things: I have a gargle with salt water, then I do my teeth, then I figure out what I'm going to wear, and then I have a kind of Chinese syrup solution you put hot water in."

This November also brings Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run. Written with Ted Widmer, the book shows how McCartney built his 1971 group with Linda, Denny Seiwell, and Denny Laine after the Beatles split.