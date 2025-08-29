Toto’s David Paich Takes Stage for ‘Africa’ in Special Comeback Show

At the Kia Forum near Los Angeles, legendary founding Toto keyboardist David Paich made a surprise return during a summer concert. The 71-year-old musician joined the band for their hit, "Africa," on August 24. Christopher Cross and Men at Work's Colin Hay shared the stage for this rare moment.

"We've got a special treat for you tonight. The guy who started this band with our brother, Jeff Porcaro, is here tonight to come out here and jam with us. Ladies and gentlemen, let's bring him out. The man himself, Mr. David Paich!" lead singer Steve Lukather said during a fan-recorded video on YouTube.

Wearing his signature top hat, Paich kicked off the opening verse. His return was especially significant because health issues had kept him from touring since 2018. It was his first performance with Toto since their Hollywood Bowl show in September 2024. Joseph Williams stepped in for the main vocals as the song went on. Cross added his voice to the mix, while Hay took charge of the first chorus.

Paich and Porcaro, the band's late drummer, wrote "Africa" together years ago. The track shot to No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 in February 1983. By September 2024, it earned Diamond status from the RIAA after moving 10 million units across the U.S.

The band's summer shows with Men at Work and Cross run until August 30 in Ridgefield, Washington. Then, there will be a pause. Steve Lukather and Warren Ham will switch gears, playing with Ringo Starr's All Starr Band from September 10 in Chicago through September 27 in Las Vegas.