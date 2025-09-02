This Day in Rock History: September 2

Sept. 2 marks the anniversary of many important moments in rock history. From hot new bands set to take over the world to established ones breaking up, here are some of the most notable rock-related events to happen on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sept. 2 saw the beginning of one legendary band and the ending of another. These are the major milestones that took place on this day:

1965: The Doors recorded their first-ever demo as a band at the World Pacific Jazz Studios in Los Angeles. It featured six songs, including future hits "Moonlight Drive" and "Hello, I Love You," and provided glimpses of their instantly recognizable sound.

Cultural Milestones

The stories about rock and roll are almost as interesting as the music itself. These are some important cultural moments in rock history:

1970: The band Genesis placed an advertisement in Melody Maker magazine, announcing they were searching for a drummer. A young man named Phil Collins responded to the ad, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 2 is also the anniversary of some memorable shows and albums. Some of them are:

1977: Thin Lizzy released their eighth studio album, Bad Reputation. It peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. Albums Chart, mainly due to the standout hit "Dancing in the Moonlight (It's Caught Me in Its Spotlight)."

