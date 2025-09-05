Bryan Adams Flourishes With Independent Label, Embraces Control and Creative Freedom

After splitting from Universal Music Group, rock star Bryan Adams launched Bad Records. In 2022, he took back his music rights by re-recording his hits when Universal kept his original masters. He'll release Roll With the Punches this month.

"It was just a smart thing to do because those songs were recorded at a different time when I was fully locked down," Adams told SPIN. "Anything I did, I didn't own. It was so difficult getting out of the grips of Universal. When I finally did, it was like, okay, I never want to go through that again."

What started as a side project grew into something bigger. Bad Records, his independent venture, struck gold with its first release. "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" outperformed similar works from his BMG days.

After four decades and over 100 million records and singles sold worldwide, this release marks a turning point. The title song speaks to his split from both Universal and Bruce Allen, his manager of 44 years.

His past hits tell quite a story. "Summer of '69," "Heaven," and "Everything I Do (I Do It for You)" topped charts. His 1984 release, "Reckless," sold an impressive 12 million copies worldwide. In 1985, he opened a show for Tina Turner. Keith Scott, who's played guitar with Adams since 1981, remains by his side. Jim Vallance, his writing partner since 1978, still crafts songs with him.

Their partnership extends beyond Adams's own music. They've written hits for others, including KISS. As the new album drops, Adams will hit stages across the globe. His tour stops in Italy this month, mixing fresh tracks with fan favorites that made him famous.