Elton John’s No. 1 Hits: How They Shaped Music Across Six Decades

When judging a singer, the quality of their music and lyrics is the main criterion. However, achieving legendary status is also about consistently delivering memorable tunes over a long period. Few bands and artists tick all these boxes, and Elton John is one of them.

After starting his musical career in 1960s England, Elton John formed a strong songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin and broke into the mainstream in 1970 with their hit single "Your Song." It was only the beginning of one of the most acclaimed and successful careers in music history. Keep reading to discover Elton John's biggest songs and the hits that not only kept him relevant throughout the years but also got him inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 1970s: Establishing a Musical Dynasty

After starting their collaboration a few years earlier, Elton John and his songwriting companion Taupin had forged a close working relationship that was about to generate a constant stream of No. 1 hits. They gathered momentum in the first couple of years of the decade and went on to achieve no less than seven consecutive U.S. chart-topping albums between 1972 and 1975. The first was Honky Château, which spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, fueled by hits such as "Rocket Man."

The following album was 1973's Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player. It included Elton John's first-ever No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, "Crocodile Rock," which held the top spot for three consecutive weeks. Success kept coming, with the following five albums, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Greatest Hits, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, and Rock of the Westies, all reaching the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Songs such as "Daniel," "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)," and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" played major roles in keeping this amazing streak alive.

The 1980s: Synthesized Sounds and Musical Evolution

The 1980s saw popular music drastically change. Synthesizers and electric pianos were ever-present in pop and rock music, and the birth of MTV gave music a whole new dimension because artists had to create videos for their singles and generally have a stronger visual presence. This suited Elton John, as his flamboyant image and personality were perfect for television. Despite taking a break for health and personal reasons in the late 1970s and a rare unsuccessful album, 1979's Victim of Love, Elton John struck back with 1983's Too Low For Zero.

The standout song from this album was "I'm Still Standing," which fully embraced the new synth-pop sound. Despite being widely interpreted as a testament to Elton John's resilience, it was later revealed that Taupin wrote it as a "sort of kiss-off to an old girlfriend." The song went on to go Double Platinum in the U.S. Other huge Elton John hits from the 1980s that still get significant airplay today include " I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" and "Nikita." It was a successful decade overall, despite not reaching the unbelievable highs of the one before.

The 1990s: Romantic Orchestral Grandeur and Record-Breaking Success

They say that the only constant is change, and it's undoubtedly true for Elton John's career, as much of his success is arguably due to his ability to constantly adapt his music and image to the times. As the 1990s rolled on, his style shifted to a more romantic and orchestral sound. This brought Elton John's music to new audiences, and his contribution to The Lion King soundtrack, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the GRAMMY Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 1995 and achieved Platinum status.

Elton John reached the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and the U.K. with the 1991 duet "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he sang with George Michael at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Arena in London. After overcoming problems with addiction and an eating disorder, the artist experienced phenomenal success in the late 1990s with his tribute to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, "Candle in the Wind 1997." Initially written in 1973 as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, the reinterpreted song became the biggest-selling single in music history, with all proceeds going to charity.

The 2000s and Beyond: Revisiting Musical Roots and Contemporary Collaborations

As the new millennium rolled on, Elton John's star was far from fading. His 2001 album Songs From the West Coast represented a return to his simpler, piano-based roots. The first single, "I Want Love," featured Robert Downey Jr. in its video, but despite generating two more hit singles, "This Train Don't Stop There Anymore" and "Original Sin," the album ended Elton John's incredible 31-year streak of having at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Incredible 31-Year Billboard Hot 100 Streak

Elton John's remarkable 31-year streak is a record for the most consecutive years with a song on the Billboard Hot 100, a rare and exceptional feat and a testament to his enduring popularity and consistency as a recording artist. The run started in 1970 with "Border Song," which peaked at No. 92 on the chart. He almost made it to 32 consecutive years, with "I Want Love" going agonizingly close to reaching the Top 100.

The Enduring Legacy of a Chart-Topping Icon