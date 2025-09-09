Paul McCartney Fuels Oasis Collaboration Rumors After Viral Concert Sighting

At an Oasis show in the US on September 6, Paul McCartney made an unexpected visit. His presence sparked discussion about a potential collaboration between the music icon and the band, reunited after years apart.

The 83-year-old music star shot clips of the show on his phone during the Live '25 tour stop. Fans quickly shared these moments online.

This sighting lines up with McCartney's plans for a new album in early 2026. Music fans can't stop talking about the chance of him working with Noel and Liam Gallagher. No one has made any official statements about it, but fans are eager for a joint photo or song.

The Live '25 tour includes the first Oasis performances in 16 years. No one saw the Manchester group's return coming after the fierce fights between the brothers that split them up. The tour has pulled in many famous faces, including Matt Damon and Jarvis Cocker. Even Gwyneth Paltrow came to watch.

The Beatles shaped how Oasis makes music, and that's no secret. They used to play "I Am the Walrus" at their shows, and Liam has played parts of it during solo performances.