Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Beatles Tribute Band Packs Port Jefferson Harbor Concert With Over 1,000 Fans

Strawberry Fields brought the magic of the Beatles to life at Port Jefferson’s Ferry Dock on August 28. The tribute act drew masses of people to the waterfront for a…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Billy J. Ray and John Korba of Strawberry Fields performs during the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium on January 29, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Brian Babineau / NHLI via Getty Images

Strawberry Fields brought the magic of the Beatles to life at Port Jefferson's Ferry Dock on August 28. The tribute act drew masses of people to the waterfront for a night that stood out in the 2025 Harborside series.

Each band member transformed into their Beatle counterpart, swapping costumes three times as the night went on. Their set list wove through the band's musical shifts.

The night started with "Twist and Shout". As darkness fell, the music continued with songs like "I Saw Her Standing There" and "With a Little Help From My Friends." The band capped off with "I Am The Walrus" and "Revolution," as reported by TBR News Media.

Mayor Lauren Sheprow picked the act as part of the town's summer shows. St. Charles Hospital stepped in to back the night's costs. This summer's Harborside shows have turned the Ferry Dock into a music hub, with local bands mixed with tribute acts.

The dock stays alive with free shows until October hits. Check the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce's website to see what's next.

BeatlesStrawberry Fields
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect