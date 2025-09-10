Beatles Tribute Band Packs Port Jefferson Harbor Concert With Over 1,000 Fans

Strawberry Fields brought the magic of the Beatles to life at Port Jefferson's Ferry Dock on August 28. The tribute act drew masses of people to the waterfront for a night that stood out in the 2025 Harborside series.

Each band member transformed into their Beatle counterpart, swapping costumes three times as the night went on. Their set list wove through the band's musical shifts.

The night started with "Twist and Shout". As darkness fell, the music continued with songs like "I Saw Her Standing There" and "With a Little Help From My Friends." The band capped off with "I Am The Walrus" and "Revolution," as reported by TBR News Media.

Mayor Lauren Sheprow picked the act as part of the town's summer shows. St. Charles Hospital stepped in to back the night's costs. This summer's Harborside shows have turned the Ferry Dock into a music hub, with local bands mixed with tribute acts.