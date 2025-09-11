System Of A Down Announces Seven-Stadium European Tour for Summer 2026

System Of A Down will tour Europe and the UK in summer 2026, bringing Queens Of The Stone Age and Acid Bath as support acts. These are their first European shows since 2017.

The tour starts on June 29 at Stockholm's Strawberry Arena and includes stops at the Stade de France in Paris, Milan's Ippodromo Snai La Maura, and Berlin's Olympiastadion. Their single UK stop is at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 13, with the final show in Warsaw on July 18.

"For years, personally, I didn't wanna tour at all. I had back surgery. I had a lot of issues, so I was not, health-wise, in a place where I could travel a lot," vocalist Serj Tankian mentioned in an interview with Eddie Trunk, as reported by Louder Sound.

Shavo Odadjian spoke up about the band's fresh start in April. "We're older now, and we respect each other, and we've talked. We've noticed how social media, and the media in general, has swayed us. We've just turned everything off and... we're grateful for each other," he told Metal Hammer.

Ticket sales start September 19 at 12 PM local time through the band's site and Live Nation. Fans can sign up for the presale between September 10 and 15. Early birds can grab tickets starting September 16. The full schedule: