Green Day Drops Teaser for ‘New Year’s Rev’ Film Inspired by Early Touring Days

A punk rock-inspired road trip comedy, New Year's Rev, hits screens next year, featuring three teens chasing their dream to open for Green Day in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. The film debuted at Toronto's International Film Festival on September 12. The band's early touring days before their breakthrough in the early 1990s inspired this movie.

The plot tracks The Analog Dogs, a fictional garage band, on a cross-country trek after falling for a hoax about performing with the punk legends. Live Nation Productions backed the project, with director Lee Kirk working alongside Green Day to shape the tale.

"Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep, then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend's house 50 miles east of anywhere you've ever heard of. ... It's electric. Let the music and mischief ensue." said Billie Joe Armstrong, according to GeekTyrant.

Fresh faces Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust take center stage. The cast rounds out with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from The Office. Comics Fred Armisen and Bobby Lee. Mckenna Grace, Keen Ruffalo, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Sean Gunn fill out the ensemble.

Music pulses through the film with twelve Green Day tracks. Their smash hit, "Holiday," blasts through the trailer. Band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool were producers.