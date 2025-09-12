Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Matt Cord’s Prizes Week Of 9/15

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 9/15 for some amazing prizes Connect 3 – a pair of tickets to One Vision Of Queen on March 13th, 2026 at Ocean…

brendan petrilli
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord the week of 9/15 for some amazing prizes

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to One Vision Of Queen on March 13th, 2026 at Ocean Casino and Resort

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to see Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of VIP Tickets including Sound Check passes for The RUSH Tribute Project on September 20th

Contests
brendan petrilliWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect