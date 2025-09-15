Ringo Starr Announces New Album, U.S. Tour, and Art Exhibit at 85

The former Beatles drummer has put the final touches on a country music project set for next year. He broke the news while meeting the press at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater last month.

"I've just finished my part in another country album," Starr said in a Zoom Q&A, as reported by American Songwriter. "I love country music."

T Bone Burnett returns to the production chair after their success with Look Up earlier this year. The tracks mix Burnett's writing with two songs Starr wrote with Bruce Sugar, his songwriting partner.

A Carl Perkins song makes its way onto the record. "T Bone sort of likes the idea that my first recordings with The Beatles were Carl Perkins songs. I love Carl Perkins," Starr shared.

His All-Starr Band hit the road on September 10 in Chicago. Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, and Hamish Stuart of Average White Band are also in the group.

The band played in Milwaukee on September 12 and then headed to Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond festival the next day. They'll also play six nights at The Venetian Theatre in Vegas from September 17-27, plus shows in California on the 21st and 23rd.

The Venetian Resort's Animazing Gallery now hosts Starr's first art show since 2019. STARR ART runs through mid-October, showing off his paintings and signed pieces, in support of his Lotus Foundation.

His first venture into country music, "Look Up," topped the UK's Official Country Artists Albums chart. The record also got to 147 on Billboard's main chart.

"I'm still touring. You never think you're going to get this far. And I'm still doing what I love to do," he said at a press conference at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, as reported by Far Out Magazine.