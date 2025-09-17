Rob Halford and Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Duet: ‘War Pigs’ Set for Historic Release

A historic duet featuring Judas Priest and the late Ozzy Osbourne will soon hit the airwaves. Rob Halford broke the news on Full Metal Jackie's show.

The track puts a fresh spin on Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," with both singers swapping lines back and forth. Ozzy and Halford alternated singing the lines of the song in an amazing duet. Halford said he's extremely grateful that he was able to do that.

The idea sparked when Sharon Osbourne heard Priest's version of the song. The recording took place before Osbourne's death on July 22. His final bow came just weeks prior at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham's Villa Park.

Judas Priest is in the final stages of wrapping up the artwork and some details, but they haven't announced a release date yet. The first Priest version of "War Pigs" dropped on July 2. The band released it as a nod to Ozzy when they missed his last show due to a commitment at Scorpions' 60th anniversary concert in Germany.

This new "War Pigs" track marks the team-up between these British metal titans. "That last performance Ozzy gave was extraordinary — like him saying, 'Thanks for everything, I'm leaving soon,' though none of us knew it at the time," Halford said, according to News4 San Antonio. Halford also praised Osbourne's kindness, his energetic stage presence, and the profound impact he had on music and fans. He described him as a brother.