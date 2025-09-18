Dee Snider’s Health Crisis Leads to Twisted Sister’s 50th Anniversary Shows in 2026

Twisted Sister will storm back to the stage in 2026, celebrating their 50th anniversary. The band plans 25 worldwide shows after singer Dee Snider faced a stark wake-up call at 70. His brush with illness sparked this unexpected return. He previously said that the band wouldn't reunite after their 2010 farewell tour.

"I turned 70 this year, and I had a health scare. And I'm okay ... And it shook me up," said Snider, according to PennLive. "But it really made me re-evaluate a lot of things."

Three core members will take the stage: Snider at the mic, Jay Jay French gripping the rhythm guitar and Eddie Ojeda shredding lead. Russell Pzütto fills in on bass, while Joe Franco plays drums. Regular bassist Mark Mendoza won't participate in the reunion.

This marks a stark shift for Snider, who once blasted other acts for reuniting. "I own [my previous] statements. I said that and more. I singled out bands. I named names," Snider said. He added that performing live includes physical and emotional challenges, but life is unpredictable, and he wants to rock.

French spoke about the missing Mark Mendoza in a statement to Rolling Stone: "Me, Dee, and Eddie have performed as Twisted Sister for nearly 50 years with 10 different bass players and drummers. The band has never discussed internal realignment before and has no intention of doing it now."

The band's last full set rocked crowds in 2016. A brief three-song blast at 2023's Metal Hall of Fame marked their most recent appearance.